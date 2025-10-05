 Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply

Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply

Frustrated by the ongoing problem, a large number of citizens staged a protest on Saturday outside the Swargate Water Supply Department.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply | Representative Pic

Residents of Jai Hind Nagar and Trimurti Nagar in Upper Indiranagar have been facing low-pressure and contaminated water supply for several days. Frustrated by the ongoing problem, a large number of citizens staged a protest on Saturday outside the Swargate Water Supply Department.

Women actively participated in the march and urged the authorities to take immediate action to address contamination and low water pressure, and to solve the faults in the internal pipeline system. 

Amol Pardeshi, a member of the nationalist youth Congress, said, “Any resident facing water-related issues in their area can contact me directly. We are always ready to help resolve citizens’ problems. The residents of this area are facing an irregular water supply despite paying taxes. We urge civic authorities to take immediate action." 

Kavita Tai, another resident, said, "We are consuming the contaminated water; the water we get sometimes is muddy. I boil water before consuming, even though the filtered water feels unsafe to consume. Corporations should provide at least clean water."

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed
'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed
Read Also
Despite Prohibition & Seizures, Tobacco Stains Mar Pune Metro Stations
article-image

Nitin Sawant, another resident, said, "We are facing water scarcity in a city like Pune, we are not even living in Latur, or any drought-prone area. This is pathetic because this also alters day-to-day work-life balance."  

"We have registered the complaint, and the issue will be resolved soon. The water pipeline is being replaced, and it will be resolved soon," said a PMC official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply

Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply

Two Murder Cases Rock Pune Area; One Arrest Made In Revenge Killing By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Two Murder Cases Rock Pune Area; One Arrest Made In Revenge Killing By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Finalises 41 Wards With 165 Corporator Seats

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Finalises 41 Wards With 165 Corporator Seats

Over 1,111 Conch Players Set World Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles - PHOTOS

Over 1,111 Conch Players Set World Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles - PHOTOS

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon

NCP (SP) MLA Bapusaheb Pathare Assaulted During Event In Pune's Lohegaon