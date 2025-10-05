Pune: Jai Hind Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Residents Protest Over Contaminated Water Supply | Representative Pic

Residents of Jai Hind Nagar and Trimurti Nagar in Upper Indiranagar have been facing low-pressure and contaminated water supply for several days. Frustrated by the ongoing problem, a large number of citizens staged a protest on Saturday outside the Swargate Water Supply Department.

Women actively participated in the march and urged the authorities to take immediate action to address contamination and low water pressure, and to solve the faults in the internal pipeline system.

Amol Pardeshi, a member of the nationalist youth Congress, said, “Any resident facing water-related issues in their area can contact me directly. We are always ready to help resolve citizens’ problems. The residents of this area are facing an irregular water supply despite paying taxes. We urge civic authorities to take immediate action."

Kavita Tai, another resident, said, "We are consuming the contaminated water; the water we get sometimes is muddy. I boil water before consuming, even though the filtered water feels unsafe to consume. Corporations should provide at least clean water."

Nitin Sawant, another resident, said, "We are facing water scarcity in a city like Pune, we are not even living in Latur, or any drought-prone area. This is pathetic because this also alters day-to-day work-life balance."

"We have registered the complaint, and the issue will be resolved soon. The water pipeline is being replaced, and it will be resolved soon," said a PMC official.