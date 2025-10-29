Pimpri-Chinchwad Murder Twist: Wife’s Lover Arrested In Social Activist Nakul Bhoir’s Killing | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major twist has come forward in the murder of social activist Nakul Bhoir, as the lover of his wife has been arrested, officials announced on Wednesday. On 24th October, Nakul Bhoir was found dead in a flat in Manik Colony in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as he was strangled to death by his wife. His wife was arrested the same day by officials from Chinchwad Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Nakul Ananda Bhoir (40, Manik Colony), was an office bearer of Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade. Being an aspiring politician and a vocal environmentalist, Bhoir was famous and well-known in political and social circles of the city.

Meanwhile, his wife, Chaitali Nakul Bhoir (28, Manik Colony), an aspiring politician herself, was arrested by Chinchwad Police on 24th October. However, in a major twist, her illicit lover, Sidharth Deepak Pawar (21, Link Road), was arrested on Tuesday by the police.

The Duo Strangled the ‘Troublemaker’

For some past months, accused Chaitali and Deepak had an illicit relationship. Nakul Bhoir suspected his wife of infidelity and was constantly a ‘troublemaker' in their relationship. Along with that, Bhoir also questioned his wife over and over again regarding the loans she had taken from other people and used to tell her not to drink excessive alcohol, which she was allegedly doing.

On the night of 23rd October, Nakul Bhoir came to know about his wife's affair with Deepak Pawar. He started questioning her and beating her in front of Pawar. Enraged by this, the duo strangled Bhoir to death with a piece of cloth. After that, Deepak Pawar ran away while the accused Chaitali surrendered to the police. A police source told The Free Press Journal, “The wife's initial plan was to take the entire blame on herself. But we suspected from the start that her story was not adding up, and the investigation revealed Pawar's involvement.”

Deepak & Chaitali Became Acquainted Through Nakul

Deepak Pawar is a tattoo artist based in the city. His educational background is currently unknown, but the police confirmed that he has no prior criminal record. A police official said, “It was Nakul Bhoir who introduced Deepak Pawar to his wife. Nakul and Deepak were friends. But behind his back, Pawar and Chaitali started having an affair.”

Nakul planned to contest the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections himself, as he was aspiring to be a corporator, a relative of his revealed. He also had plans to make his wife contest the elections and wanted both of them to become corporators. They had two children -- a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Ankush Bangar, in charge of the Chinchwad Police Station, told The FPJ, “The accused Deepak Pawar was arrested on Wednesday after a thorough investigation. He and the accused, Chaitali Bhoir, colluded to murder Nakul Bhoir. We will produce them in court to secure police custody.”