Pune’s Lokmanya Nagar Row: Residents Allege Political Interference, Builder Lobby Pressure; Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt | Anand Chaini

The proposed redevelopment project in Pune's Lokmanya Nagar has sparked outrage among residents, who allege that political interference and administrative decisions are delaying the long-pending project and compromising the interests of locals.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the government after the proposed sale of land belonging to the Jain Boarding Trust in Model Colony, alleging that the next target is Lokmanya Nagar in the city.

Dr Ravindra Dattatrey Randive, who has been a resident of Lokmanya Nagar since 2002, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The reason behind the delay in development is the involvement of political people. Earlier, it was decided that the flats would be developed building-wise by the builder chosen by the residents. However, later the government decided the entire construction work would be done simultaneously. At present, all the buildings in the area are limited to three floors and from the new construction, we are hoping the construction should be restricted to a maximum of 12 floors. Meanwhile, the administration has given builders a free hand, allowing them to construct buildings with over 18 storeys.”

Sagar Avchite, another resident, highlighted, “There are 52 buildings in the area, and owners of most of them don't want new construction. Due to new construction, the PMC tax charges, maintenance charges, and norms will also change. Besides, in emergencies, people will face problems.”

Based on anonymity, another resident highlighted, “The local MLA is showing more interest in the project. Currently, ₹16,000 per square foot is the rate of the area and, as situated in the main city, it is attracting builders and the political lobby. But once more people shift into the area, many challenges will have to be faced.”

Criticising the government, Thackeray posted on X (formerly Twitter) that, “The government in Maharashtra has become a 'builder-contractor government' in a short period of time. Giving the example of Lokmanya Nagar in Pune — even though the local residents had chosen the path of redevelopment there and wanted it, the Chief Minister’s Office suddenly put a hold on this redevelopment, directly on a letter from a local MLA! What was the reason for doing this suddenly? Has an attempt now been made to hand over this land to a builder close to the ruling party in the name of 'cluster' development?"

"If the Chief Minister is making this decision without listening to what the locals have to say, then whose government is it really? Is it the government of the people or the builders? On the other hand, it is learnt that most of the roads in Pune are now going to be dug up to lay optic fibres. But the question is, while Pune residents will be inconvenienced by this, will the contractor be charged the same amount as the Municipal Corporation for digging roads? Or will he be given a discount since he is the government’s favourite contractor? This is not the government of the people — it is the government of the builders and contractors," he added.