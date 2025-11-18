Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Price In India Leaked Hours Before Launch, Expected To Be Priced Above ₹70,000?

Oppo Find X9 To Launch In India Tomorrow: How To Watch Live, What To Expect |

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Oppo Find X9 are set to launch in India today. The launch event is slated to begin at 12noon IST, and just hours before launch, tipster Parul Guglani has leaked the pricing of the two devices.

According to the tipster, the Oppo Find X9 is likley to be priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option may be priced at Rs. 84,999. Furthermore, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is likley to be priced at Rs. 99,999 for the lone 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

If this leak is true, then the smartphones are poised to compete with flagships in the market, namely the iPhone 17 range, the Pixel 10 range, and even the newly launched OnePlus 15.

Furthermore, the tipster also suggests that the Oppo Find X9 Series Teleconverter kit will be made available at Rs. 29,999. This makes the effective price of the base variant with the kit to be somewhere around Rs. 95,000, and around Rs. 1,30,000 for the highest variant.

Of course, all of this information is unofficial, and Oppo will announce official pricing at its launch event at 12pm IST. You can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

Both the phones debut globally in October, and are finally arriving in the Indian market. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed to come in Silk White for a clean look and Titanium Charcoal for a rugged appeal. The vanilla Oppo Find X9 is listed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 specifications

Regarding specifications, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are set to run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset, offering configurations with as much as 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and an Arm G1 Ultra graphics processor to tackle demanding visual workloads. These devices will operate on ColorOS 16, overlaid on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9 Pro will come with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/2.1 aperture and 13.2x lossless zoom. Hybrid zoom is touted to extend to a whopping 120x hybrid. Other camera features include 48-zone light analysis, zero-ghosting HDR, and LUMO Image Engine processor The company says that the Oppo Find X9 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to capture full 50-megapixel resolution photos across all three rear cameras, providing 4x more detail than standard 12-megapixel images with massive cropping flexibility. Other camera features include Active Optical Alignment, real-time triple exposure HDR technology, and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Both the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor. It offers 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, with a 10cm minimum focus distance. Both models will also have a 50-megapixel JN5 (1/2.75-inch) ultra-wide camera (1/2.75- inch) with f/2.0 aperture. The camera delivers a 120° field of view and comes with autofocus support. The entry level Find X9 carries a 7,050mAh battery, with the Pro version bumping up to a larger 7,500mAh capacity.