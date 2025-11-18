Grok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's New

xAI officially announced the rollout for Grok 4.1 for all users across the world. The update is arriving for all Grok users, be it on the free or premium plan. Grok 4.1 is said to significantly increase 'speed and quality' of the AI chatbot. xAI says that Grok 4.1 'sets a new standard for conversational intelligence, emptional understanding, and real-world helpfulness.'

Grok 4.1 is now available on grok.com, X, and the iOS and Android apps. It is rolling out in Auto mode and can be selected in the model picker.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grok 4.1: What's new?

Grok 4.1 update is said to 'significantly update' the real-world usability to the AI chatbot. It is said to be more creative, emotional, and capable in collaborative interactions. In its blog post, the company says that 'Grok 4.1 is more perceptive to nuanced intent, compelling to speak with, and coherent in personality.'

"To achieve this, we used the same large scale reinforcement learning infrastructure that powered Grok 4 and applied it to optimise the style, personality, helpfulness, and alignment of the model. In order to optimise these non-verifiable reward signals, we developed new methods that let us use frontier agentic reasoning models as reward models to autonomously evaluate and iterate on responses at scale." the company said.

To narrow it down, Grok 4.1 brings:

- Improved emotional intelligence, with better empathy, nuance in conversations, and understanding of subtle user intent.

- Improved creative writing capabilities, delivering more consistent personality and high-quality output across extended interactions.

- Reduced hallucinations with the company claiming that factual errors have been cut by nearly two-thirds in real-world queries for greater accuracy and trustworthiness.

- A new 'Grok 4.1 Thinking' mode has been introduced for deeper reasoning on complex tasks, and a faster non-reasoning mode for immediate responses.

- Enhanced collaborative and conversational appeal.

How to access Grok 4.1?

As mentioned, Grok 4.1 is available immediately to all users across platforms. No separate installation is required as it is a server-side update.

- Visit grok.com or use the Grok chatbot on x.com.

- Open the Grok iOS or Android app, or access via the X iOS/Android app.

- In the model selector, choose 'Grok 4.1' explicitly, or select Auto mode to get the latest capable version.

The update rolls out gradually, so it might be a while before all users can see it.