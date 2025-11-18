 Grok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's New
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGrok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's New

Grok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's New

Grok 4.1 said to significantly increase the 'speed and quality' of the AI chatbot. xAI says that Grok 4.1 'sets a new standard for conversational intelligence, emptional understanding, and real-world helpfulness.' Grok 4.1 is now available on grok.com, X, and the iOS and Android apps. It is rolling out in Auto mode and can be selected in the model picker.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

xAI officially announced the rollout for Grok 4.1 for all users across the world. The update is arriving for all Grok users, be it on the free or premium plan. Grok 4.1 is said to significantly increase 'speed and quality' of the AI chatbot. xAI says that Grok 4.1 'sets a new standard for conversational intelligence, emptional understanding, and real-world helpfulness.'

Grok 4.1 is now available on grok.com, X, and the iOS and Android apps. It is rolling out in Auto mode and can be selected in the model picker.

Grok 4.1: What's new?

Grok 4.1 update is said to 'significantly update' the real-world usability to the AI chatbot. It is said to be more creative, emotional, and capable in collaborative interactions. In its blog post, the company says that 'Grok 4.1 is more perceptive to nuanced intent, compelling to speak with, and coherent in personality.'

FPJ Shorts
India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments
India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments
Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police Launch Probe
Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police Launch Probe
'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His Affiliates': Delaware Bankruptcy Court
'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His Affiliates': Delaware Bankruptcy Court
'One Side Is Repaired & Other Is Full Of Potholes': Eknath Shinde Raps MBMC Chief Over Bad Roads In Mira-Bhayandar; Video Goes Viral
'One Side Is Repaired & Other Is Full Of Potholes': Eknath Shinde Raps MBMC Chief Over Bad Roads In Mira-Bhayandar; Video Goes Viral

"To achieve this, we used the same large scale reinforcement learning infrastructure that powered Grok 4 and applied it to optimise the style, personality, helpfulness, and alignment of the model. In order to optimise these non-verifiable reward signals, we developed new methods that let us use frontier agentic reasoning models as reward models to autonomously evaluate and iterate on responses at scale." the company said.

To narrow it down, Grok 4.1 brings:

- Improved emotional intelligence, with better empathy, nuance in conversations, and understanding of subtle user intent.

- Improved creative writing capabilities, delivering more consistent personality and high-quality output across extended interactions.

- Reduced hallucinations with the company claiming that factual errors have been cut by nearly two-thirds in real-world queries for greater accuracy and trustworthiness.

- A new 'Grok 4.1 Thinking' mode has been introduced for deeper reasoning on complex tasks, and a faster non-reasoning mode for immediate responses.

- Enhanced collaborative and conversational appeal.

How to access Grok 4.1?

As mentioned, Grok 4.1 is available immediately to all users across platforms. No separate installation is required as it is a server-side update.

- Visit grok.com or use the Grok chatbot on x.com.

- Open the Grok iOS or Android app, or access via the X iOS/Android app.

- In the model selector, choose 'Grok 4.1' explicitly, or select Auto mode to get the latest capable version.

The update rolls out gradually, so it might be a while before all users can see it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's...

Grok 4.1 With Better 'Conversational Intelligence' Rolls Out For All Users Globally: Here's What's...

Realme UI 7.0 Beta Rolls Out For More Smartphones In India: Eligible Devices, How To Install

Realme UI 7.0 Beta Rolls Out For More Smartphones In India: Eligible Devices, How To Install

'No Company Immune If AI Bubble Bursts,' Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns

'No Company Immune If AI Bubble Bursts,' Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Price In India Leaked Hours Before Launch, Expected To Be Priced Above...

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Price In India Leaked Hours Before Launch, Expected To Be Priced Above...

TCS Layoff Horror In Mumbai: Employee Reportedly Forced To Resign Amid Approved Medical Leave

TCS Layoff Horror In Mumbai: Employee Reportedly Forced To Resign Amid Approved Medical Leave