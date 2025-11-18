'No Company Immune If AI Bubble Bursts,' Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns

Google CEO Sundar Pichai' | File Photo

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has now reportedly warned that if the 'AI Bubble' were to burst, no company would be spared from its after-effects. Pichai spoke about the rapid growth in AI investment and said that while it was an ' extraordinary moment' to witness, there is also some 'irrationality' in the current boom.

Pichain talks about market overshooting fears

In an interview with BBC, Pichai's comments come amid growing concerns in Silicon Valley about a potential AI bubble, as share values of tech firms soar and massive investments pour into the sector. When asked if Google would be protected from the fallout of any burst, he replied, "I think no company is going to be immune, including us."

He drew parallels with past technology cycles, noting, "We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound. I expect AI to be the same. So I think it's both rational and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this."

Google's position and UK investment

Pichai also shed some light on Alphabet's approach to weather turbulance in the future. The company said that it is expanding the UK with a significant investment announcement on the cards. Pichai says that Google will train its models in the UK as well. "We are committed to investing in the UK in a pretty significant way," Mr Pichai said.

Energy challenges and climate targets

Pichai did not shy away from talking about the 'immense' energy demands of AI, urging action to develop new sources and infrastructure. "You don't want to constrain an economy based on energy, and I think that will have consequences," he warned.

Pichai admitted that AI's energy needs had caused delays in Alphabet's climate goals, adding, "The rate at which we were hoping to make progress will be impacted." Google aims to go net zero by 2030.

Pichai talks about AI's impact on jobs and society

Pichai described AI as 'the most profound technology' humanity has developed. "We will have to work through societal disruptions. It will evolve and transition certain jobs, and people will need to adapt," he added.

"It doesn't matter whether you want to be a teacher or a doctor. All those professions will be around, but the people who will do well in each of those professions are people who learn how to use these tools."