Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped To Launch On February 25, New Galaxy S26+ Variant To Replace Edge Model

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series | OnLeaks

Samsung’s next-gen flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is now expected to be unveiled on February 25, less than a week before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona begins. According to reliable industry leakers , the launch will take place at a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA. This marka a shift from Samsung’s traditional January timeline, with sale date being pushed to as far as March.

Tipster Ice Universe and Evleaks have bought leaked that the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra model, will launch on February 25. The former tipster even added that the pricing will remain unchanged from the predecessor, even though rumours of an increase due to component shortages are doing the rounds. Furthermore, he said that sale of the new Samsung Galaxy S26 range may be sometime in early March.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series delayed launch and reasons

Industry reports indicate that Samsung’s S26 launch schedule has been pushed back by several weeks compared with its typical late January announcements. One of the key factors behind the delay appears to be internal adjustments to the product lineup and hardware validation processes.

Earlier plans had reportedly included different variants such as an 'Edge' model, but weak sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge and even the iPhone Air, pushed them to replace it with a 'Plus' model. Additional production timing challenges, including memory supply constraints and chipset fine-tuning, have also been cited as contributing factors.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will formally introduce the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside other models in the new range: the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+.