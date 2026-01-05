 'Working With Local Govts, Law Enforcement To Remove Illegal Content': Elon Musk-Run X Corp
'Working With Local Govts, Law Enforcement To Remove Illegal Content': Elon Musk-Run X Corp

Elon Musk’s X Corp is taking action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on its platform and cooperating with law enforcement. India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT directed X to submit a report within 72 hours on preventing obscene and unlawful content generated via its AI tool Grok, warning of strict legal consequences for non-compliance.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X Corp on Sunday said it continues to take action against illegal content on its social media platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and is working with local governments and law enforcement agencies as necessary.

Responding to Musk’s post that “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” X Safety said that it removes such content, permanently suspend accounts, and “is working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary”.

“For more information on our policies, please refer to our help pages for our full X Rules and range of enforcement options,” X Safety said.

Centre Sanctions 24 Chip Design Projects In Big Push To India's Semiconductor Industry
Elon Musk Warns Users Of Grok AI Against Creating Illegal Content Amid Govt Crackdown
Elon Musk Warns Users Of Grok AI Against Creating Illegal Content Amid Govt Crackdown
BMC Elections 2026: From Ending Privatisation To Fleet Expansion, Congress Outlines Plan To Revive BEST Bus Services | Check Key Points
BMC Elections 2026: From Ending Privatisation To Fleet Expansion, Congress Outlines Plan To Revive BEST Bus Services | Check Key Points
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues Russian Oil Imports - Video
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues Russian Oil Imports - Video
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude and indecent content on its platform.

The government on Friday directed X Corp to send an action taken report (ATR) "towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation, publication or transmission, sharing or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of Al-based services like 'Grok' and xAl’s other services" within 72 hours.

The directive states that "non-compliance with these requirements shall be viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences against your platform, its responsible officers and the users on the platform who violate the law, without any further notice, under the IT Act, the IT Rules, the BNSS, the BNS and other applicable laws".

Amazon Allows US-Based Staff Stuck In India To Work Remotely Till March 2
The ministry directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok's technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content.

It said Grok must enforce strict user policies, including suspension and termination of violators. All offending content should be immediately removed without tampering with evidence, it said.

The MeitY said non-compliance could lead to loss of safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act and trigger penal action under multiple laws, including the BNS, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

