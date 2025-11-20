 Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False Assault Claims
Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False Assault Claims

The dispute between Thombare and Khandalkar has escalated between them for the last two days after a post was made by Khandalkar on social media claiming that she had been brutally beaten by goons allegedly sent by Thombare. A video of Khandalkar, seen injured and bleeding, went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False Assault Claims

Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare, leader of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), has sent a Rs. 10 crore defamation notice to Madhavi Khandalkar, who made allegations against Thombare for orchestrating an assault. 

What is the matter? 

The dispute between Thombare and Khandalkar has escalated between them for the last two days after a post was made by Khandalkar on social media claiming that she had been brutally beaten by goons allegedly sent by Thombare. A video of Khandalkar, seen injured and bleeding, went viral on social media, triggering outrage.  

However, the situation took several dramatic turns afterwards. After looking at the seriousness of the matter, Khandalkar took a U-turn and claimed the video was posted accidentally. Soon after, she changed her statement again, claiming that the apology video she released was made under pressure and that Rupali Patil-Thombare had forced her to record it.

Khandalkar also said that she and Patil had known each other for years and that their differences were due to misunderstandings that the families were now trying to resolve. She appealed that no one should politicise the issue. 

However, speaking to the media, Thombare said, "On the day of the alleged assault, I was in Beed, and therefore the accusations were baseless. Maybe my soul went there and beat her. How could I be involved when I was out of Pune?" 

Thombare added that both parties were at the police station filing complaints against each other and that she would reveal details once she gets full information. 

With multiple contradictory statements made by Khandalkar, Thombare has now taken legal action by sending a Rs 10-crore defamation notice for allegedly harming her reputation with false claims.

