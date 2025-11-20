 Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed
Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed

Many applicants do not have land in their names; some live on others’ land, and landowners are unwilling to part with their plots. These issues have created hurdles for beneficiaries

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Nanded Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Nanded: The government has launched the second phase of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), under which the zilla parishad has been assigned a target of constructing 2,40,404 houses. However, only 4,782 have been completed so far. Implementation has been hampered by issues such as a lack of land, Aadhaar updates, transfers, bank guarantees and other obstacles. As a result, 2,35,622 houses remain pending, leaving the ZP struggling to meet the scheme’s target.

This year’s PMAY target of 2,40,404 houses is being implemented through the district rural development agency. Applications were invited across 16 talukas. Based on geotagging and other criteria, 2,24,519 applications were sanctioned, while the remaining 15,885 are still pending. Only 4,782 applicants received all four instalments and completed construction, meaning only 1.99% of the target has been achieved.

Many applicants do not have land in their names; some live on others’ land, and landowners are unwilling to part with their plots. These issues have created hurdles for beneficiaries.

Applicants receive a subsidy of Rs 1.20 lakh under PMAY, along with Rs 12,000 for toilets and Rs 27,000 under the rural employment guarantee scheme. The Union government has added Rs50,000 more, requiring beneficiaries to install a one-kilowatt solar energy system costing Rs15,000. This amount has been sanctioned and will be given to applicants soon, sources said.

