 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 118 Encroachments In Major Two-Day Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 118 Encroachments In Major Two-Day Drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 118 Encroachments In Major Two-Day Drive

Control officer and head of the Anti-Encroachment Department, Santosh Wahule, supervised the action. The demolished encroachments included temporary constructions, hotels, shops, compounds, sheds, garages, banners, boards and other structures

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 118 Encroachments In Major Two-Day Drive | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Wednesday launched a major demolition drive against encroachments in the Sabji Mandi area at Paithan Gate and from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate.

The action continued on Thursday, Nov 20, from Mitmitta to Golf Ground in Padegaon. As per orders issued by CSMC commissioner G Sreekanth, 118 shops were demolished. Commissioner of police Sudhir Hiremath provided police bandobast during the operation.

Control officer and head of the Anti-Encroachment Department, Santosh Wahule, supervised the action. The demolished encroachments included temporary constructions, hotels, shops, compounds, sheds, garages, banners, boards and other structures.

Read Also
Pune Horror: 4 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
article-image

Approximately 100 CSMC employees and 100 police officers participated in the drive. The fleet comprised 10 JCB machines, two poclains, 10 tippers, two ambulances, two animal-transport vehicles, two fire tenders and five electric hydraulic vehicles.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Upgrade 16.5 Km Footpaths Under Universal Footpath Policy Pilot As Part Of ₹100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Plan
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Upgrade 16.5 Km Footpaths Under Universal Footpath Policy Pilot As Part Of ₹100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Plan
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway

The demolition team included Deputy Director of the Town Planning Department Manoj Garje, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, Assistant Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Ashok Giri, Ramesh More, Syed Samiullaha, Bharat Birare, Naim Ansari, Sanjay Suradkar, Kunal Bhosale, Shivam Ghodke, Sagar Shresth, Trupti Jadhav, Syed Jamshed, Saurabh Salve, Suraj Savandkar, Rahul Malkhede, Shivaji Lokhande, Pramod Jadhav and others. Wahule said the encroached properties were demolished with the assistance of the police department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At Auric From 8th To...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At Auric From 8th To...

Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed

Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed