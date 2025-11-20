Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 118 Encroachments In Major Two-Day Drive | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Wednesday launched a major demolition drive against encroachments in the Sabji Mandi area at Paithan Gate and from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate.

The action continued on Thursday, Nov 20, from Mitmitta to Golf Ground in Padegaon. As per orders issued by CSMC commissioner G Sreekanth, 118 shops were demolished. Commissioner of police Sudhir Hiremath provided police bandobast during the operation.

Control officer and head of the Anti-Encroachment Department, Santosh Wahule, supervised the action. The demolished encroachments included temporary constructions, hotels, shops, compounds, sheds, garages, banners, boards and other structures.

Approximately 100 CSMC employees and 100 police officers participated in the drive. The fleet comprised 10 JCB machines, two poclains, 10 tippers, two ambulances, two animal-transport vehicles, two fire tenders and five electric hydraulic vehicles.

The demolition team included Deputy Director of the Town Planning Department Manoj Garje, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, Assistant Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Ashok Giri, Ramesh More, Syed Samiullaha, Bharat Birare, Naim Ansari, Sanjay Suradkar, Kunal Bhosale, Shivam Ghodke, Sagar Shresth, Trupti Jadhav, Syed Jamshed, Saurabh Salve, Suraj Savandkar, Rahul Malkhede, Shivaji Lokhande, Pramod Jadhav and others. Wahule said the encroached properties were demolished with the assistance of the police department.