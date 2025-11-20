 Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

The deceased electrician has been identified as Ramesh Gaikwad (45, Mangalwar Peth)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth | Representational Image | AI Generated (Meta AI)

Pune: A 45-year-old electrician lost his life after falling from the third floor of a residential building. He reportedly lost balance due to an untied German Shepherd charging toward him, which panicked him and resulted in the fall and subsequent death.

The incident occurred on 1st October, around 1.15 pm at Siddhi Vinayak Society in Kasba Peth, where the electrician had gone for the maintenance work of wiring in the society.

The deceased electrician has been identified as Ramesh Gaikwad (45, Mangalwar Peth).

Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge...
article-image

According to police reports, the deceased Gaikwad went to the fourth floor of the building with his colleague for maintenance work on the electric lines. While they were working, a German Shepherd dog, which was not tied, suddenly started running toward him. Panicked by the dog chasing him, Ramesh started running down the steps but lost his balance and fell from the gap between the steps while turning.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's Eye With Clean Hitting; Video
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's Eye With Clean Hitting; Video
2 Election Staffers Die Of Heart Attack In Rajasthan; Families Cite Work Pressure
2 Election Staffers Die Of Heart Attack In Rajasthan; Families Cite Work Pressure
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Lottery Result: Nov 20, 2025, 4 PM Live - Check Winners List Of Tejaswini Monthly Draw; First Prize Rs 25 Lakh
Maharashtra Lottery Result: Nov 20, 2025, 4 PM Live - Check Winners List Of Tejaswini Monthly Draw; First Prize Rs 25 Lakh

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A case regarding this was registered on Wednesday evening at Faraskhana Police Station. Dog owner Siddhar Kamble has been charged with this. Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Gore is investigating the matter further.

PSI Santosh Gore, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The dog owner Sidhhart Kamble does not possess the mandatory licence required to keep the pet in the housing society. Accordingly, we have given notice to him, and a legal action has been taken against him. Police have initiated further inquiry into the incident, and action is likely to be taken against the dog owner for failing to follow safety guidelines.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

Nashik: 'Only Required Trees To Be Cut For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram,' Says Minister Girish Mahajan

Nashik: 'Only Required Trees To Be Cut For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram,' Says Minister Girish Mahajan

Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months

Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months

Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False...

Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False...