Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth | Representational Image | AI Generated (Meta AI)

Pune: A 45-year-old electrician lost his life after falling from the third floor of a residential building. He reportedly lost balance due to an untied German Shepherd charging toward him, which panicked him and resulted in the fall and subsequent death.

The incident occurred on 1st October, around 1.15 pm at Siddhi Vinayak Society in Kasba Peth, where the electrician had gone for the maintenance work of wiring in the society.

The deceased electrician has been identified as Ramesh Gaikwad (45, Mangalwar Peth).

According to police reports, the deceased Gaikwad went to the fourth floor of the building with his colleague for maintenance work on the electric lines. While they were working, a German Shepherd dog, which was not tied, suddenly started running toward him. Panicked by the dog chasing him, Ramesh started running down the steps but lost his balance and fell from the gap between the steps while turning.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A case regarding this was registered on Wednesday evening at Faraskhana Police Station. Dog owner Siddhar Kamble has been charged with this. Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Gore is investigating the matter further.

PSI Santosh Gore, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The dog owner Sidhhart Kamble does not possess the mandatory licence required to keep the pet in the housing society. Accordingly, we have given notice to him, and a legal action has been taken against him. Police have initiated further inquiry into the incident, and action is likely to be taken against the dog owner for failing to follow safety guidelines.”