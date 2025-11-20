Nashik: 'Only Required Trees To Be Cut For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram,' Says Minister Girish Mahajan |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, saints and seers from across the country and abroad will arrive in Nashik. Arrangements for them will be made at Sadhugram. Against this backdrop, only the required number of trees will be cut. Trees that can be transplanted will be relocated elsewhere. Also, ten saplings will be planted and nurtured for every tree removed, assured Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan.



The Nashik Municipal Corporation has started the process of removing trees from the Sadhugram site. Against this backdrop, Minister Mahajan visited the Tapovan area this morning and interacted with citizens. He was speaking on this occasion. MLA Rahul Dhikale, MLA Devyani Pharande, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Municipal Commissioner Karishma Nair, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, and other senior municipal officials were present.



Mahajan said that the state government is committed to environmental conservation. The old trees at the Sadhugram site are not under any threat. The work will be carried out as per the earlier plan, ensuring that nature is not harmed.

New saplings will also be planted and nurtured in the areas of Phashicha Dongar and Peth Road. Efforts are being made to ensure that the Kumbh Mela remains clean, safe, and green. Measures will be taken to ensure that the Godavari River flows throughout the year.

Compensation for the acquired land for Sadhugram will soon be completed. He also appealed to the public to cooperate in removing old, decayed trees located in the middle of roads in Nashik city, which often cause accidents.





He further said that road repairs have been expedited, and the work of filling potholes in Nashik city has begun. In the coming days, emphasis will be laid on white-topping and cement roads, which will help roads last longer. Khatri shared information about the ongoing measures taken by the Municipal Corporation for tree conservation.