 Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pune City General Secretary and Former Corporator Pushkar Tuljapurkar has alleged that his father-in-law has gone missing from Sassoon General Hospital. According to Tuljapurkar, his father-in-law, Prakash Purohit (75 years old), has been missing for the last couple of months.

Tuljapurkar added that his father-in-law was admitted on 23rd September 2025 for a respiratory illness diagnosis. However, he said that after some days, his father-in-law, Purohit, went missing, and since then, Sassoon General Hospital and its administration have yet to provide information about his whereabouts or condition.

Expressing frustration, Tuljapurkar said, “We don't even know if he is dead or alive. The hospital has not given us a single update. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and we (the family members) were denied access and weren't allowed to meet him. I have been repeatedly following up with various departments of Sassoon Hospital, but I have received no clarity.”

This is not the first incident; Sassoon Hospital has embroiled itself in a controversy. With a long list of controversies already present, Tuljapurkar's fresh allegations have again created questions directed at Pune's largest government medical facility.

