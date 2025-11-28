Maharashtra News: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Suspends Solapur Depot Manager Over Filthy Toilets, Poor Passenger Facilities | VIDEO

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik orders the suspension of the Solapur depot manager after finding filthy toilets and poor amenities during a surprise inspection | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, Nov 28: Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Solapur Central Bus Stand and ordered the suspension of the depot manager after finding severe lapses in basic passenger amenities, including unhygienic toilets and a poorly maintained drinking water point.

Filthy Toilets and Neglected Water Facilities Shock Minister

During the inspection, the minister found the toilets in an extremely dirty and foul-smelling condition. Tiles were broken in several places, and the private agency responsible for maintenance had failed to carry out necessary repairs or ensure cleanliness. The drinking water facility nearby was also in a neglected state, with only one out of five taps functioning.

Depot Manager Suspended After Failing to Provide Answers

When questioned, the depot manager and traffic controller failed to provide satisfactory explanations. Holding the depot manager accountable, Sarnaik directed the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRTC to immediately suspend him.

🗓 २८ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ | 📍 सोलापूर



आज सोलापूर मध्यवर्ती बसस्थानकाला भेट देऊन प्रवासी सेवांचा आढावा घेतला.



मागील भेटीत प्रवाशांनी केलेल्या तक्रारीवरून बसस्थानकावरील शौचालयाची आणि पाणपोईची पाहणी केली होती. या ठिकाणी दुर्गंधी आणि अस्वच्छता आढळली होती. त्वरीत येथील परिसर स्वच्छ… pic.twitter.com/s1yqic5mTo — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) November 28, 2025

Previous Warnings Ignored Despite Follow-Up Inspection Reminder

Notably, during his surprise visit last week, the minister had instructed officials to rectify these shortcomings and provide better facilities to passengers.

He had also warned that a follow-up inspection would be conducted and strict action would be taken if negligence continued. Despite this, no improvement was made by the local administration, prompting the minister to take stern action.

Also Watch:

Read Also MSRTC Launches 24x7 Helpline To Ensure Safe And Timely Travel For Students Across Maharashtra

Statewide Direction Issued to All Depot Heads

Sarnaik further instructed all 251 depot heads of MSRTC across the state to treat the matter seriously. He said that any carelessness, especially regarding passenger amenities and the condition of women’s toilets at bus stations, will not be tolerated henceforth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/