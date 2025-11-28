 Who Was Dr Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig? Renowned Marathi Poet Passes Away At 68 In Amravati
Friday, November 28, 2025
Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s renowned poet, Hasyasamrat and Mirza Express fame Dr Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig, passed away at 6.30 am on Friday after a prolonged illness. Baig was 68 years old. His native village is Dhanaj-Manikwada in Ner taluka of Yavatmal district. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney ailment.

Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig is survived by his wife, Fatema Mirza, his son, Ramiz, and two daughters, Mahajabi and Huma. He will be laid to rest at the Idgah graveyard in Amravati.

Baig served as the president of the Vidarbha Sahitya Sammelan. He was widely popular across Maharashtra for his energetic and engaging performances. He authored a total of 20 poetry collections and performed his poetry concert, Mirza Express, in every corner of the state.

Early Life

Born on 17 September 1957, Baig began writing poetry at the age of eleven and started performing on stage in 1970. Over the next fifty years, he became a central figure at poets’ gatherings across the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

He also wrote columns for various newspapers. His 20 poetry collections, celebrated storytelling and poetry programme, Mirza Express, earned him a dedicated following. His distinctive talent lay in presenting gentle humour while writing about agriculture, soil, farmers’ issues, rural hardships, social challenges, and political contradictions.

