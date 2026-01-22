Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporator Dr Sarita Mhaske Reappears, Quells Defection Buzz |

Mumbai: Newly elected corporator Dr Sarita Mhaske, who had gone incommunicado soon after her victory, resurfaced late on Wednesday night and firmly denied reports of switching allegiance, stating that she continues to remain with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speculation Over Absence

Mhaske, elected from Ward No. 157 covering parts of Chandivali and Powai on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, had been unreachable for nearly two days, triggering intense speculation that she was in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The rumours gained momentum after she remained absent during the party’s group registration process.

Temple Visit Explanation

Addressing the controversy, Mhaske said she had gone to Tuljapur for temple darshan to fulfil a religious vow made before the elections. She added that she had switched off her phone on the instructions of party seniors as her name was repeatedly appearing in media reports following her victory.

Religious Vow Cited

“I had taken a vow before the elections, and I went to Tuljapur to fulfil it. All media attention was on me, so as per instructions from seniors, I switched off my phone,” she said.

Rejoins Party Leadership

Late on Wednesday night, Mhaske re-established contact with the party leadership and met senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar. She later accompanied him to Konkan Bhavan, where she formally completed the party’s group registration process.

Delay In Communication

Explaining her absence during the registration, Mhaske said the message asking her to be present at Konkan Bhavan was received late, by which time she had already left Mumbai. “I was not aware that the registration would take place that day. When we came to know, we immediately contacted Milind Narvekar,” she said.

Security Reasons Cited

Mhaske further claimed that party leaders had advised her to remain untraceable for security reasons. “Opponents keep track of elected corporators. Seniors told us to switch off our phones for our safety and asked us not to turn them on until we reached them,” she said.

Stayed With Leadership

She said that after returning to Mumbai, she went directly to Narvekar’s residence and stayed there. “Even now, we have not been given permission to switch on our mobile phones fully. I have completed the registration at Konkan Bhavan and I am now in touch with the party,” she added.

Hits Back At Rivals

Rejecting allegations of defection, Mhaske accused political rivals of attempting to malign her image after her electoral win. “There is a deliberate attempt to defame me. All corporators are important to the party. Had I received the message earlier, I would have come for registration immediately. The party trusts us, and no other party contacted me,” she said.

Political Background Explained

Providing background on her political journey, Mhaske said she had spent nearly three years with the Shinde faction earlier. However, due to the alliance government, the seat went to the BJP, prompting her to work independently at the grassroots level. “I worked hard in the ward. Uddhav Thackeray recognised that effort and knew it was a winning seat. He personally contacted me, and I received the AB form on the last day,” she said.

