Navi Mumbai Set For Woman Mayor After 16 Years

Navi Mumbai is set to get a woman mayor after a gap of 16 years, as the mayor’s post of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been reserved for the General Category (Women). With the BJP winning 65 seats in the 111-member municipal corporation, the next mayor is set to be from the BJP. The women’s reservation has sparked a competitive race among women corporators, with senior leaders Netra Shirke, Shubhangi Patil, Madhuri Sutar, Sujata Patil, Usha Bhoir, and Naik family members Aditi Naik, Vaishnavi Naik, and Rekha Mhatre emerging as prominent contenders. Rekha Mhatre is the mother-in-law of former mayor Sagar Naik.

Political Stakes High

Political circles in Navi Mumbai are closely watching the developments, as the decision is expected to shape the city’s political and administrative direction.

History of Women Mayors

If appointed, the new mayor will be the first woman mayor in Navi Mumbai after 16 years. The last woman mayor was Anjani Bhoir, who served from November 2007 to May 2010. Earlier, the city had women mayors including Sushma Dande (1996), Vijaya Mhatre (1998), Manisha Bhoir (2005), and Anjani Bhoir (2007).

Experience vs. New Faces

Women constitute nearly 50 percent of BJP’s elected corporators in the current municipal council. While the party has given opportunities to several new faces, political observers believe that experience may be prioritised for the mayor’s post, given its administrative and political significance.

Citizens Await Decision

As the BJP moves towards finalising its candidate, citizens of Navi Mumbai are keenly awaiting the decision that will determine the city’s leadership and future development trajectory.

Previous Mayor Reference

Navi Mumbai had its last Mayor till May 2020 who was Jaywant Sutar and which the elections happened only in January 2026.

