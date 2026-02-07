 Western Railway Wins Overall Champion Trophy At All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition
Western Railway secured the Overall Champion Trophy at All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition held on February 2–3, 2026 at Bilaspur. With 147 participants from 14 Zonal Railways, Railway Board, and 5 Production Units, the event showcased performances in Classical Vocal, Classical Instrumental, and Sugam Sangeet categories. Chaitanya Parab and Prerna Bajhe also bagged top positions.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway has once again brought laurels by securing the Overall Champion Trophy at the All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition held at South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. |

Mumbai: Western Railway has once again brought laurels by securing the Overall Champion Trophy at the All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition held at South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. The two-day event was organized on 2nd and 3rd February 2026, wherein talented railway employees from across the country showcased their musical excellence.

Grand Cultural Gathering

According to Chief Public Relations Office, Western Railway Vineet Abhishek, a total of 147 participants from across Indian Railways enthralled the audience with their captivating performances. Artists and employees from 14 Zonal Railways, Railway Board and 5 Production Units, including Western Railway, participated in the competition, making the event a grand cultural celebration.

During the event, participants presented their performance in various categories including Classical Vocal, Classical Instrumental, Light Music (Sugam Sangeet) Vocal and Instrumentals. Chaitanya Parab from Headquarters, Churchgate, secured First Prize in Classical Vocal, while Prerna Bajhe from Headquarters, Churchgate, secured Third Position in Sugam Sangeet Vocal category.

Strong Team Support

In the Instrumental segment, Dinesh Bhanwaria from Ratlam Division and Santosh Waghmare from Headquarters delivered outstanding performances. They were ably supported by Kapil Dev, Shri Aditya Malviya, and Dinkar Bhagat, whose remarkable accompaniment played a vital role in the success of Western Railway. With these exceptional performances, Western Railway proudly secured the Overall Champion Trophy, highlighting the rich cultural talent among its employees.

