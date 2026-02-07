5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railway's Santa Cruz–Goregaon Slow Lines This Sunday For Maintenance

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down Slow line between Santa Cruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 am to 3 pm on Sunday, 08th February, 2026. | PTI

Trains Shifted to Fast Lines

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on the Fast lines between Santa Cruz and Goregaon. Therefore these trains will not halt at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations because of inadequate length and unavailability of platforms respectively. However services will be available at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir on the harbour line (Churchgate-Goregaon services).

Cancellations and Short-Terminations

Due to this block, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while some Borivali and Andheri services will run up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line. The detailed list of affected trains will be available with the Station Masters at all stations on the suburban section.

Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly.

