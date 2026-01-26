'India Already A Hindu Nation, No Need For Constitutional Tag': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Patna: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that India was a "Hindu nation”, and so no constitutional approval was needed as it was the “truth”.

Addressing a 'Social Harmony Seminar and Dialogue Programme' held in Muzaffarpur, Bhagwat said that there was no need to declare the country a Hindu nation as it already was a Hindu nation.

“There is diversity in society, not division. The British ruled by widening the divisions. We have to overcome that division and unite Hindu society," he added.

“No foreign power subjugated India solely through its military strength. Foreign powers achieved victory by exploiting our internal divisions,” he noted.

Speaking on the population of Hindus, RSS chief said, “No one has stopped the Hindu community from having three children. The government also advises having two or one child."

Bhagwat said there was a focus on creating conducive conditions for the country’s speedy growth and its emergence as a world leader, but the challenges were also formidable. “Some countries are not happy with India's progress, they see a threat to their own interests, and therefore, they are trying to create obstacles in our path," he added.

Bhagwat asserted that one nation would not fear another if there was interdependence between them. He said that harmony in the world was extremely important, as without it, people would fight among themselves and destroy each other.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour flag at the North Bihar provincial office 'Madhukar Niketan' in Muzaffarpur on the Republic Day. He said that every soldier who was martyred on the border was an Indian, but society also needed to introspect on the violence and conflicts occurring within the country.

“The Constitution not only grants rights to citizens but also reminds them of their duties. The Constitution guides our conduct, and following the rules and regulations is the responsibility of every citizen,” he added.