Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness

KEM Hospital introduce a new film-based initiative aimed at improving patient understanding of common diseases | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai, Feb 07: As part of its centenary-year initiatives, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation–run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has launched a unique public health awareness campaign by producing a series of short educational films on 67 different diseases.

The initiative aims to improve disease awareness, promote timely treatment, and encourage preventive healthcare among the general public.

Educational films to aid patient understanding

The films are designed to help patients and their families understand key aspects of various illnesses, including symptoms, treatment procedures, required precautions, and warning signs that require immediate medical attention. Hospital authorities believe that informed patients are more confident and actively participate in their treatment process.

Bridging the information gap

Speaking about the initiative, KEM Hospital Dean Dr Sangita Rawat said that many patients begin treatment without fully understanding their condition, which often leads to fear and confusion.

“This initiative is an important step towards bridging the information gap between doctors and patients. When patients clearly understand their illness, treatment outcomes improve,” she said.

Coverage across 17 medical departments

The educational films cover diseases across 17 medical departments, including Neurology, Cardiology, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Nephrology and Gynaecology. The content has been presented in simple and accessible language to ensure it is easily understood by people from all backgrounds.

In-house production with staff participation

All the films have been produced within the hospital premises with active participation from KEM’s doctors, resident doctors, nursing staff and technical teams, reflecting a collaborative institutional effort.

Digital distribution planned

To ensure wider reach, the hospital plans to distribute these films through digital platforms so that not only patients visiting the hospital but also the general public can benefit. Hospital officials said the initiative is expected to play a significant role in building a more health-conscious society.

