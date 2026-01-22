Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower

KEM Hospital marks 100 years in Mumbai with plans for AI-enabled services and a new service tower | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial (K.E.M.) Hospital in Parel will get a Service Tower offering multiple diagnostic services under one roof, as well as a 1,200-capacity hostel for medical students.

This was announced at the 100th anniversary of the medical college and hospital held on Thursday. The institution was formally inaugurated on January 22, 1926.

Focus on citizen-friendly facilities

Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who was also present at the event, stressed the need to enhance citizen-friendly facilities while integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology to provide patients with information on Central and State Government health schemes.

He also proposed the establishment of a Communication Centre to connect medical students with experts nationwide, serving as a mentoring platform for those aspiring to excel in the medical field.

Lodha emphasised the importance of a Citizen Facilitation Centre to provide patients and their relatives with treatment guidance, seating arrangements and other essential services.

Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade informed that K.E.M. Hospital is ready to implement the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at full capacity, aimed at improving operational efficiency and service quality.

The hospital currently has a bed capacity of 2,000 and can handle 6,000 outpatients daily, supported by doctors, nurses and staff.

Brief history

King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, one of India’s most respected public healthcare institutions, marks a century of medical innovation and patient care on January 22. The hospital and its medical college began admitting patients on January 15, 1926, and were officially inaugurated on January 22, 1926.

Starting with just 125 beds, KEM has grown into a major tertiary care centre with 2,250 beds. In its first year, it treated 1,311 outpatients, admitted 274 patients and performed 110 surgeries.

KEM has been a pioneer in Indian medicine. It performed India’s first cardiac catheterisation in 1950, established the country’s first Coronary Care Unit in 1966, and was the first to use BCG machines for treatment.

Globally, it was the first hospital to perform balloon dilation for cor triatriatum, a rare congenital heart defect. In 1982, KEM doctors discovered the rare Bombay Blood Group, earning international recognition.

