Navi Mumbai News: Henkel India Recycles PoP Ganesha Idols Into Study Tables Under Project 'HARMONY'

Henkel India recycles Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols into study tables for students under Project HARMONY in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 22: In a significant step towards environmental sustainability and circular waste management, Henkel India, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai – Joy of Giving, and with the support of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has successfully transformed Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols into functional community assets under its flagship CSR initiative, Project HARMONY.

As part of the initiative, materials collected after Ganesh Visarjan 2025 at Nerul were diverted from landfills and water bodies and processed at an authorised recycling facility, with on-ground coordination by NMMC officials.

Educational assets from recycled waste

Over 1,000 kilograms of PoP waste was recycled and repurposed into 300 study tables, which were distributed to students of an NMMC school, creating durable educational infrastructure while preventing environmental pollution.

Project HARMONY, officially titled “Henkel and Rotary: Mother Nature & You”, was launched in 2024 and focuses on collaborative, employee-driven environmental action.

The programme brings together corporate expertise, civic bodies, sustainability innovators and community organisations to deliver measurable environmental and social impact.

Collaboration with sustainability partners

The recycling process was carried out in collaboration with Dr Binish Desai, popularly known as the Recycle Man of India, through Pushpam and NuoTerra, which employ proprietary PoP recycling technology. Beach Please India, led by environmental activist Malhar Kalambe, supported the initiative through its volunteer-led collection efforts.

The reclaimed material was then converted into study tables through Pushpam’s women-led, handcrafted manufacturing process under NuoTerra’s quality oversight.

Voices from the initiative

Speaking on the initiative, S Sunil Kumar, Country President – Henkel India, said the project demonstrates how sustainability can be translated into tangible outcomes by converting devotional waste into meaningful community assets.

Dr Binish Desai noted that responsible recycling allows religious traditions to continue benefiting society long after festivals conclude.

Distribution ceremony

The distribution ceremony was held on January 22, 2026, at Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya, Rabale, coinciding with Ganesh Jayanti, symbolising the transformation of devotion into purpose-driven educational support.

Rotary International District 3142 Governor Harsh Makol highlighted that the initiative showcases the power of collaboration between corporates, civic authorities, Rotary and sustainability partners in addressing environmental challenges while delivering community benefits.

Through Project HARMONY, Henkel India and its partners continue to demonstrate how circular solutions can reduce festival-related pollution, strengthen urban sustainability and support community development in Navi Mumbai.

