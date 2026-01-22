 Navi Mumbai News: Charmakar Association Urges NMMC To Resolve Cobblers’ Licensing Issues, Meets Municipal Commissioner
A delegation of the Charmakar Association met the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner seeking immediate resolution of long-pending licence and space allocation issues for cobblers. The group warned of intensified protests if delays continue, while the Commissioner assured early redressal.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Charmakar Association meets the Municipal Commissioner urging NMMC to resolve long-pending licensing issues of cobblers in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 22: Seeking an immediate resolution to long-pending issues related to space allocation and licence issuance for cobblers in the Navi Mumbai region, a delegation of the Charmakar Association met the Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a copy of an order earlier issued by the Commissioner and demanded that the licence distribution process be started without further delay.

Delegation raises concerns

The delegation was led by Association president Bhanudas Rajguru and included secretary Rajaram Khade, division head Chandrakant Shinde, member Subhash Pawar, and social workers Vinod Pakhare and Sanket Doke, along with Madhukar Shinde and Ajit Kamble.

The representatives alleged that officials from the Property and Licence Department were causing undue delays in issuing licences despite the workers fulfilling all prescribed norms. They demanded that a review meeting be convened under the Commissioner’s chairmanship to address the issue and fix accountability.

Warning of protest

The delegation warned that if the delay in licence issuance continues, cobblers would be forced to launch an intensified protest in the coming days.

Responding to the concerns, the Municipal Commissioner assured the delegation that the issues faced by cobblers would be resolved at the earliest.

