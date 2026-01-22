Mumbai News: Political Row Erupts Over Proposal To Drop ‘King Edward’ From KEM Hospital Name | VIDEO

Political controversy erupts after a proposal to drop ‘King Edward’ from KEM Hospital’s name during its centenary celebrations in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: A political controversy has surfaced over the name of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital after a suggestion was made during its centenary celebrations to drop the reference to “King Edward” from its name.

Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, raised the issue while addressing the centenary year function of the iconic hospital held on Thursday.

Minister questions colonial legacy

Praising the hospital’s century-long service and social contribution, Lodha said that the identity of a prestigious public healthcare institution like KEM should be defined by its work rather than symbols of British rule. He pointed out that despite the country celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, remnants of colonial legacy still remain.

Call for civic review

According to him, the name “King Edward Memorial” reflects British rule and has no direct connection with India. He suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should consider whether the name should be changed. He clarified that any final decision would rest with the civic administration.

Reference to medical college

Lodha also highlighted that the hospital houses the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, after whom it could be more appropriately identified.

Opposition voices dissent

The remarks, made during the centenary event, have triggered sharp political reactions. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MP Arvind Sawant opposed the idea, saying that changing the hospital’s name is far less important than improving facilities for patients and doctors.

Focus on governance over symbolism

Taking a swipe at the proposal, Sawant said that if names are to be changed, then cities such as Ahmedabad, whose names existed even before Independence, should be renamed first. He added that institutions like KEM are known for their service and legacy of work, not merely by their names.

Centenary year debate continues

The debate has added a political edge to the centenary year of one of Mumbai’s most prominent public hospitals, with opinions divided between symbolic change and practical priorities.

