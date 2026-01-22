Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Work At 106 Construction Sites Across City For Failing To Install Air Quality Monitoring Systems

BMC suspends work at 106 construction sites across Mumbai for failing to install mandatory air quality monitoring systems | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: The BMC has issued work suspension notices to 106 construction sites for failing to install mandatory air quality monitoring systems, despite earlier orders.

The affected projects include private constructions, railway bridge works, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) projects. Regular inspections are ongoing, and notices will be issued to other sites violating the rules, an official said.

The BMC’s 28-point pollution-control guidelines, including mandatory sensor-based air quality monitoring at construction sites, are facing compliance issues. Out of 1,954 ongoing construction projects in Mumbai, 1,292 sites have installed sensors, while 110 installations are still in progress, as of January 19.

Inspections and enforcement

The next court hearing on air pollution cases is scheduled for Friday, January 23. Meanwhile, the BMC has directed all ward teams to continue on-site inspections, focusing on field checks, record verification and immediate action.

“The crackdown is not limited to construction sites; public health authorities have also been instructed to issue ‘work suspension’ notices to bakery units violating regulations. Strict action will be taken against cases of smoke, fuel misuse and emission standard violations,” said a senior civic official.

Avinash Kate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Environment and Climate Change), stated, “The ongoing measures by the civic team have consistently improved air quality across Mumbai, with most areas now rated ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’. Our actions to control air pollution will continue regularly and more effectively.”

He also informed that, as of January 22, a total of 106 construction sites were issued immediate work suspension notices for failing to install air quality monitoring systems. The affected projects include railway bridge works in the Sion area, MHADA projects in Bandra East (H-East), and SRA projects in Andheri East (K-East).

Air quality monitoring network

Currently, Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in operation. Of these, 14 are under the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, nine under the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and five under the BMC.

All these are reference-grade stations that follow CPCB guidelines for measurement, calibration, quality assurance and data validation using national standards and protocols. The data from these stations is available on the CPCB website and the ‘Sameer’ mobile app.

The BMC administration has appealed to residents to avoid open-air burning of waste and cooperate with the civic body’s efforts to maintain clean air.

