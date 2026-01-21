 Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Signs MoU With Osaka City Officials; Aims To Improve Air Pollution In Mumbai
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board signed an MoU with Osaka City officials to strengthen cooperation in environmental conservation and pollution control. The partnership will focus on tackling air and water pollution, solid waste management and carbon emissions through technology transfer, training programs, study tours and sharing international best practices, officials said.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
File Picture

Mumbai: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Osaka City Officials on Tuesday, 20th of January 2026. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in environmental conservation and pollution control, with a strong focus on leveraging advanced technologies and implementing structured policy interventions.

Details of the Agreement:

According to an article from the Times of India, the key focus of the agreement includes solutions to curbing water pollution and air pollution, solid waste management and reducing carbon emissions in the city. Officials said the collaboration would assist the state in creating an action plan to tackle environmental challenges through the transfer of technology and the sharing of international best practices.

The agreement was signed in the presence of MPCB chairman Siddheshji Kadam, Member Secretary M. Devender Singh, IAS, and Consul General in Mumbai, Koji Yagi. A panel from Osaka City was present at the event. The panel included Officials from Osaka city’s government’s Environment Bureau and representatives from the Global Environment Centre.

According to the MPCB, this partnership includes training programs, skill development iniatives and study tours along with pollution monitoring, waste management and recycling single use plastic using technological innovation.

Rise of AQI in Mumbai:

This moves comes at the time when Mumbai is especially suffering with high AQI problems. As per data from AQI.in on 21st of January 2026, Mumbai recorded a staggering 303 overall AQI. Bad air quality like this can be harmful to people, especially for children, senior citizens and people suffering from respiratory or heart-related ailments. Citizens were advised to avoid staying outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

As air pollution remains a serious problem, steps like this can really help authorities take better action. By using technology and learning from global experiences, such partnerships can support long-term solutions and improve environmental conditions for people over time.

