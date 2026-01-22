 Mumbai News: Police Book Kurla Mosque Secretary For Illegal Loudspeaker Use, Seize Equipment
Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case against the secretary of Rahmania Masjid in Kurla West for using loudspeakers without valid permission and seized the equipment. The action was taken for violating noise pollution norms and Bombay High Court guidelines.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police register a case and seize loudspeakers from Rahmania Masjid in Kurla for violating noise pollution norms | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have taken action against the Rahmania Masjid, located on New Hal Road in Kurla West, for the illegal use of loudspeakers without valid permission.

Police have registered a case against the mosque’s secretary, Rashid Kamaluddin Sheikh (50), and seized the loudspeaker equipment. Further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the complainant is Police Constable Arjun Lahu Ratnaparkhe (35), attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station.

In line with the Bombay High Court’s directives regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places and the provisions of the Noise Pollution Act, police grant permissions for sound amplifiers strictly subject to specified terms and conditions.

Permission period expired

Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Sanjeri Apartment near Kartika School on New Hall Road, had obtained permission to use loudspeakers at the Rahmania Masjid, located near Halav Bridge, for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

However, despite repeated requests by the police, the mosque trustees and secretary allegedly avoided removing the loudspeakers after the permission period expired.

On January 21, 2026, at around 1 pm, while the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police ATC team was on patrol, loudspeakers were found operating at the mosque. When questioned about the necessary permission, Sheikh allegedly admitted that no permission had been obtained after June 30, 2025.

Case registered

The police subsequently removed and seized the loudspeakers from the mosque premises. A case has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for violating the conditions of the permission and for continuing the use of unauthorised loudspeakers despite repeated police instructions to remove them.

Police stated that the action was taken as part of strict enforcement of noise pollution norms and court guidelines applicable to all religious places.

