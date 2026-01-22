 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Detains 70-Year-Old Drug Trafficker Irshad Sardar Khan Alias ‘Charshi Baba’ Under PIT-NDPS Act
The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell has detained 70-year-old habitual drug trafficker Irshad Sardar Khan alias ‘Charshi Baba’ under the PIT-NDPS Act. With seven NDPS cases against him, including a prior conviction, he has been lodged at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Prison for preventive detention.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell detains habitual drug trafficker Irshad Sardar Khan alias ‘Charshi Baba’ under the PIT-NDPS Act | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Mumbai, has taken strict action under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988, against a habitual drug trafficker, Irshad Sardar Khan alias ‘Charshi Baba’, aged 70, by detaining him at the Central Prison, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Azad Maidan Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell had registered an FIR under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, in which Irshad Khan was arrested for drug trafficking.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused is a notorious and habitual offender, with seven cases registered against him under the NDPS Act involving trafficking of charas, ganja and codeine phosphate.

Repeat offender with prior conviction

Charge sheets have been filed in these cases and the matters are currently sub judice. Notably, in Crime No. 534/2008, registered under Sections 8(c) read with 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act, Irshad Khan had earlier been convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. However, after serving his sentence, he resumed his involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Preventive detention approved

Considering the serious nature of his repeated offences, a proposal was submitted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Azad Maidan Unit, Crime Branch, Mumbai, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, to the Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Government of Maharashtra, seeking preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS), 1988.

The proposal received approval from the Home Department, following which Irshad Khan was taken into custody and the detention order was executed on January 21, 2026. He has been lodged at the Central Prison, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, for preventive detention until further orders.

Criminal record under NDPS Act

Azad Maidan Unit, ANC – 2025: Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), NDPS Act

Kalachowki Police Station – 2025: Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), 29, NDPS Act

Kandivali Unit, ANC – 2025: Sections 8(c) r/w 22(c), 29, NDPS Act

Sewri Police Station – 2023: Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), NDPS Act

DCB CID Unit 04 – 2023: Section 8(c), NDPS Act

Azad Maidan Unit, ANC – 2008: Sections 8(c) r/w 20, 29, NDPS Act

Azad Maidan Unit, ANC – 2007: Sections 8(c) r/w 21, 29, NDPS Act

