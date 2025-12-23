Legendary Vocalist Dr T V Gopalakrishnan Honoured With Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence Award

Carnatic and Hindustani vocalist and mridangam maestro, Dr T V Gopalakrishnan was conferred Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence Award at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion, on Saturday. |

Mumbai: Carnatic and Hindustani vocalist and mridangam maestro, Dr T V Gopalakrishnan was conferred Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence Award at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion, on Saturday. The award was, given for his lifetime contribution to music, carries the title 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan' and a cash prize of Rs.2.50 lakhs, a citation and a bronze lamp.

Musical legacy spanning vocal, percussion, research and fusion traditions

Tripunithura Viswanathan Gopalakrishnan, 94, apart from being a Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist, is also a pioneer of Carnatic jazz and fusion music, a research scholar, a mridangam expert and a violinist. He is a disciple of legendary musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. Gopalakrishnan still performs in public, with several concerts lined up this margazhi – the Tamil month when musical and cultural events are held. Film music composers Illayaraaja , A R Rahman and Saxophone Kadri Gopalakrishnan were his students.

Young talents recognised with Shanmukha Sangeetha Shironmani awards

Besides the above awards, the Sabha also presented 'Shanmukha Sangeetha Shironmani' awards, to three upcoming artists, Vidya Kalyanaraman and Vevek Sadasivam for Carnatic vocal and N C Bharadwaj for mridangam, carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each a citation and a trophy.

In his welcome address, Dr V Shankar, president of the Sabha said 'from times immemorial, fine arts has been patronised by kings and courts of wisdom. “Following them temples and devaswom (temple managements) started honouring performing artists to perpetuate all art forms in view of their sublimity and divinity. As a premier institution of Fine Arts in South East Asia the Shanmukhananda Sabha decided to provide a national framework for honouring veterans and emerging stars in the fine arts field,” said Shankar.

