Mumbai Police HQ Lift Malfunction Traps 2 Visitors For Nearly An Hour, Fire Brigade Rescues Them

Mumbai, Dec 22: A brief panic prevailed at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate headquarters on Monday evening after a lift in the main building suddenly malfunctioned, trapping two visitors inside for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred around 7 pm in the building that houses the offices of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Visitors Had Come To Meet Joint Commissioner

According to sources, the two visitors had come to the police headquarters to meet Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhari. After failing to meet Joint Commissioner Chaudhari, as he had already left the office, the duo boarded the lift from the first floor to return to the ground floor. However, the lift abruptly stopped upon reaching the ground floor, and its doors failed to open due to an alignment issue.

Trapped Visitors Alert Officials And Police Helpline

As the lift had glass doors, the trapped visitors were visible from outside. They immediately informed the Joint Commissioner over the phone about the situation, following which a call was made to the Mumbai Police helpline number 100.

Fire Brigade Rushed To The Spot

Upon receiving the information, officials at the commissioner’s office alerted the fire brigade. At around 7.02 pm, the Fort Fire Station was contacted for assistance, and two fire engines reached the spot by 7.15 pm.

Rescue Operation Lasts Nearly An Hour

Initially, the trapped visitors requested that the lift not be forcibly broken and asked officials to wait for a lift technician. However, as the technician did not arrive in time, fire brigade personnel were forced to intervene.

They eventually broke open the lift doors and safely rescued both individuals at around 8.03 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The entire rescue operation took nearly an hour, bringing relief to the trapped visitors and officials alike.

