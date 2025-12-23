 Indian Railways Announces Special Trains Between Amritsar And Madgaon To Clear Christmas, New Year Rush
Indian Railways has announced reserved special express trains between Amritsar and Madgaon via Vasai and Panvel to handle the Christmas and New Year rush. The services will operate on select dates between December 22 and January 3 with multiple halts and 21 LHB coaches.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:03 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railways operates special express trains to manage increased passenger traffic during the Christmas and New Year travel season | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 22: In a bid to clear the additional passenger rush during the Christmas and New Year period, Indian Railways has announced the operation of reserved special express trains between Amritsar and Madgaon Junction via Vasai and Panvel.

Amritsar–Madgaon Special Train Schedule

Train No. 04694, the Amritsar–Madgaon Reserved Special Express, will depart from Amritsar at 5.10 am on December 22, December 27, 2025, and January 1, 2026. The train will reach Madgaon Junction at 11.55 pm the following day.

Madgaon–Amritsar Return Service

In the return direction, Train No. 04693, the Madgaon–Amritsar Reserved Special Express, will leave Madgaon Junction at 8.00 am on December 24 and December 29, 2025, and January 3, 2026, arriving at Amritsar at 4.30 am on the third day.

Halts At Major Stations En Route

“The special train will halt at Beas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana Junction, Ambala Cantonment, Panipat, Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur Junction, Kota Junction, Ratlam Junction, Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations en route,” said an official.

Coach Composition Of Special Train

“The train will have a total composition of 21 LHB coaches, including two AC 3-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier economy coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, seven general class coaches, and two generator cars,” he said.

