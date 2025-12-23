'Self-Reflection Is Necessary': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule | X @ians_india

Mumbai: A day after the Mahayuti swept the local poll body polls in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday, December 22, said that self-reflection is necessary and hoped that all those elected will work in the interest of Maharashtra. The NCP-SP MP also asked if the lead constituent BJP won on the strength of its own leaders or due to turncoats.

While speaking to reporters, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule says, "Self-reflection is necessary, but first, I want to congratulate those who were elected... I hope all those elected will work in the interest of Maharashtra."

She added, "It is also a fact that those in power win such local elections," she told reporters. "But did the BJP win on its own strength or due to the strength of those who defected to it from other parties," she added.

What were the results of the Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025?

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 president posts in the local bodies. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could come up with a collective tally of 44.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

Will Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Join Hands With NCP-SP For Pune Municipal Corporation Polls?

When asked about speculations on Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the NCP (SP) may contest Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation polls together, Supriya Sule said there is no official proposal from either side for an alliance. "We want to take everyone along on the agenda of development," Sule added.

Meanwhile, the polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, is scheduled to take place on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

