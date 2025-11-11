BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls

Mumbai: BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Tuesday conduct the much-awaited lottery to determine the reservation of its 227 wards for the upcoming civic polls, likely to be held early next year. The exercise, crucial in shaping the political landscape of India’s richest civic body, will decide which wards will be reserved for women and candidates from backward communities.

According to civic officials, nearly 27 per cent (61 wards) will be reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, 15 wards for Scheduled Castes (SC), and two wards for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Additionally, 50 per cent of all wards (113–114) will be reserved for women, including those under category-based reservations. About 75 wards will remain in the open category, allowing candidates from any background to contest.

“At present, all 29 municipal corporations in the state are functioning without elected representatives. Each corporation will conduct a lottery for their wards, after which suggestions and objections will be invited. The final ward list will be published on November 28,” said a senior BMC official as quoted by the Indian Express.

The ward reservation lottery plays a decisive role for political parties as it influences seat allocation and candidate selection. The results will also determine how many wards each party can contest under various categories, making it a key step before the election code of conduct is enforced.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had proposed increasing the number of wards from 227 to 236, and a lottery for the expanded wards had even been conducted in 2022. However, following the Eknath Shinde-led government’s formation in June 2022, the decision was challenged, and the Bombay High Court later ruled that the elections would be held for the original 227 seats.

Officials clarified that the current ward delimitation is based on the 2011 Census, even though Mumbai’s infrastructure has changed majorly since 2017 with projects such as the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Metro corridors. “These are non-residential zones, so while they alter geographical boundaries, they don’t impact population-based ward distribution,” an official explained.

Also Watch:

Politically, the upcoming civic election is expected to be a prestige battle. With the Shiv Sena and NCP split into rival factions, and the BJP eyeing dominance in the BMC for the first time, the election will test both alliances’ strength. For the Shiv Sena (UBT), it will be a crucial fight for survival, while for the BJP, a chance to make a historic breakthrough in Mumbai’s civic politics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/