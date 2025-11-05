Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!

Lionel Messi | Photo: AFP

Mumbai is gearing up for a night that promises to go down in sporting history, Lionel Messi, the global football icon and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, will set foot in the Maximum City for the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025.

After more than a decade since his last visit to India in 2011, when Argentina played a friendly match against Venezuela in Kolkata, Messi’s return has ignited excitement like never before. But this time, he’s not coming for a match, he’s coming for Mumbai.

🚨 LIONEL MESSI × NARENDRA MODI 🚨



- Messi will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on December 15th. [PTI] pic.twitter.com/CQyCfgWfX9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 15, 2025

The Mumbai chapter, scheduled for December 14, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, is expected to be the grandest stop of the four-city tour, which also includes Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi. The event will blend the magic of football with the city’s trademark glitz, glamour, and energy.

Messi Mumbai Event Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai event will be held at Wankhede Stadium, the same ground where India lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup and Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket. Now, it’s set to witness another sporting legend in action.

The event begins at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run late into the night. With over 30,000 fans expected to attend, the stadium will be transformed into a festival of football, lights, and music, a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for Mumbaikars and Messi fans from across the country.

Messi Mumbai Tickets: Booking Details and Prices

Tickets for the Messi Mumbai event are now live on the District app and website (district.in). HSBC cardholders got early access from October 8, while general bookings opened on October 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST.

Fans can choose from three ticket categories, based on seating and experience:

1) The General Entry tickets for the Messi Mumbai event are priced between ₹7,000 and ₹8,500, offering regular stadium access.

2) The Premium tickets, priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, include priority seating and faster entry to the venue.

3) For fans seeking the ultimate experience, the VIP or GOAT Pass ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 and includes exclusive privileges such as a meet and greet with Messi, signed merchandise, and access to the VIP lounge.

All tickets are digital and come with QR codes for secure entry. Children below 12 years are eligible for discounted rates, and group bookings for ten or more people are also available. Fans are strongly advised to purchase tickets only through official platforms to avoid scams or fraudulent sellers.