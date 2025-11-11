 Agri Koli Youth Foundation Launches ‘AKYF Jansanvad’ To Boost Civic Awareness Ahead Of NMMC Polls
Agri Koli Youth Foundation Launches 'AKYF Jansanvad' To Boost Civic Awareness Ahead Of NMMC Polls

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
NMMC headquarters | File Photo

As the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections draw near, the Agri Koli Youth Foundation (AKYF) has launched a civic awareness initiative titled “AKYF Jansanvad”, aimed at bridging the gap between citizens, elected representatives, and the municipal administration.

Encouraging Dialogue on Civic Accountability

The initiative seeks to create a public dialogue on accountability, responsibilities, and expectations from corporators and the municipal body.

“With election season approaching, promises and personal interests often overshadow civic responsibilities. Through AKYF Jansanvad, we aim to remind both citizens and leaders of their roles in building a responsive and responsible city administration,” the Foundation stated.

Highlighting Constitutional Responsibilities

Referring to Article 243W of the Constitution, the Foundation emphasized that municipal corporations are responsible for addressing local issues such as:

Cluster redevelopment

Regularization of gaothan houses

Free healthcare and education

Employment generation for locals

Promotion of sports and cultural infrastructure

Ensuring that these civic issues are implemented effectively, the Foundation noted, is the duty of corporators and the municipal general body.

Empowering Voters and Aspiring Corporators

Through AKYF Jansanvad, the Foundation plans to empower voters and aspiring corporators by presenting not only pressing civic issues but also practical, solution-oriented approaches, fostering an informed and proactive electorate.

Towards Transparent and Citizen-Driven Governance

The campaign aims to pave the way for transparent, accountable, and citizen-driven governance in Navi Mumbai.

By engaging citizens directly in civic discussions, AKYF seeks to strengthen participatory democracy and ensure that governance remains rooted in public interest and community well-being.

