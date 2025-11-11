Mumbai Airport On High Alert After Delhi Car Blast; Passengers Advised Early Arrival And Baggage Restrictions

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) | File Image

A sweeping security overhaul has been implemented at major airports across the country, including the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, following a deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening. The enhanced security protocols are expected to significantly increase processing times at the airport, prompting passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

Increased Vigilance at CSMIA

CSMIA, which handles the second-highest passenger footfall in India, has seen a visible surge in security personnel deployment. The heightened vigilance follows the powerful explosion in the national capital that claimed several lives and led the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to issue a nationwide high alert.

Rigorous Screening and Baggage Checks

Airport authorities confirmed that all entry points, check-in counters, and security gates are now subject to more rigorous screening. Measures include exhaustive baggage checks, intensified frisking, and thorough inspections of vehicles entering the airport premises.

MIAL Issues Passenger Advisory

On Tuesday, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates CSMIA, issued an advisory for departing passengers regarding the enhanced protocols.

“Passengers are advised to arrive ahead of their scheduled departure and cooperate with security personnel. The safety and security of our passengers and airport personnel remain our utmost priority,” the advisory stated.

The new guidelines are effective immediately and apply to both domestic and international travellers. Airlines have also started sending individual notifications to passengers, emphasizing the three-hour early arrival window to prevent delays caused by extended screening.

Airlines Reinforce Travel Guidelines

Airlines such as IndiGo and Akasa Air have released their own advisories. IndiGo informed passengers that secondary security checks might be conducted before boarding.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air urged travellers to arrive three hours before departure, carry valid government-issued photo identification, and restrict cabin baggage to one bag weighing up to 7 kg.

Instructions for Travellers

Arrival Time: Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before your scheduled flight.

Documentation: Keep all valid government-issued photo ID documents and flight tickets readily accessible.

Cabin Bag: Carry only one bag weighing up to 7 kg inside the cabin.