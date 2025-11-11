Palghar News: Alert Cop Foils Drug Delivery To Murder Accused At Vasai Sessions Court |

Palghar: In a shocking incident at the Vasai Sessions Court premises on Monday, November 10, a minor was intercepted while attempting to hand over a packet of narcotics to a murder accused brought from Thane Central Jail. The timely intervention of a woman police constable foiled the attempt before the contraband could be delivered.

Minor Caught Handing Packet to Murder Accused

According to the FIR registered at Vasai Police Station, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm when a police escort team led by Constable Mangesh Namdev Rakshe (43), attached to the Government Railway Police, brought accused Roshan Raphal Lot (30) currently lodged in Thane Central Jail and charged under IPC Sections 302 and 307 to the Additional Sessions Court, Vasai (DJ-1) for a hearing.

As the accused was being escorted inside the court premises, Police Constable Rutuja Bhosale noticed a young boy discreetly hand something to the accused. Growing suspicious, she immediately alerted Rakshe and the other escorting officers.

Drugs Seized from Minor

Upon inspection, the police detained the boy and found in his possession two red cello-taped packets containing white powder mixed with areca nut (supari) and four black cello-taped packets containing a strong-smelling greenish-brown substance resembling marijuana.

Preliminary tests suggested that the seized material contained narcotic substances. Following this, the police registered an offence under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(A), and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Suspect Linked to 2021 Murder Case

The contraband was allegedly meant for accused Roshan Raphal Lot, who was earlier arrested in a 2021 murder and attempted murder case registered at Tulinj Police Station. The police suspect that co-accused Wasim Kubda may have orchestrated the delivery of the narcotics to Lot.

Investigation Underway

The investigation is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Kadam of Vasai Police Station under the supervision of Police Inspector Prakash Masal. Authorities are now probing how the minor gained access to the court premises with the contraband and whether other individuals were involved in the smuggling attempt.