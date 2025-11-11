 Good News For Central Line Commuters! Number Of 15-Coach Locals To Increase As Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGood News For Central Line Commuters! Number Of 15-Coach Locals To Increase As Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion

Good News For Central Line Commuters! Number Of 15-Coach Locals To Increase As Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion

The descision reportedly came after the passengers have been long demanding 15-coach local trains due to heavy congestion.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion on 27 station | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Mumbai: The Central Railway is set to increase the number of local train train coaches to 15 as platform extension work is currently underway at 27 out of the 34 railway stations.

Report by Zee 24 Taas, the 15-coach local trains is set to run on both the Fast and Slow lines and the platform expansion work on the 27 stations is set to be completed by December 2025. The report also added that initially the currently operating 12-coach train will be converted to 15-coach, adding that, the number is set to be gradually increase in phases.

The descision comes after the passengers have been long demanding 15-coach local trains due to heavy congestion.

Read Also
Thane: GRP–Central Railway Rift Deepens Over Technical Report In Mumbra Train Accident That...
article-image

Which Central Railway stations Will See Platform Extension?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Man Booked For Abetment After Wife’s Suicide; Family Suspects Foul Play
Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Man Booked For Abetment After Wife’s Suicide; Family Suspects Foul Play
Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500 Crore Dues, Shrinking Fleet Among Key Issues
Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500 Crore Dues, Shrinking Fleet Among Key Issues
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Match; Video
She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Match; Video

According to report, the stations where platform expansion work is set to be completed by December 2025 includes: Ambivli, Ambernath, Asangaon, Atgaon, Badlapur, Bhivpuri, Karjat, Khopoli, Kalwa, Kopar, Kasara, Mumbra, Palasdari, Shelu, Thakurli, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Vitthalwadi, Vasind. The report also added that expansion work on seven station including CST, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Vangni, Khadavli is currently underway.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway's GM Vijay Kumar Passes Away Just Over A Month After Assuming Charge
article-image

Central Railway To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra

Central Railway announced six additional special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Chhapra in Bihar. The move aims to ease congestion and provide more travel options for passengers traveling between Maharashtra and the eastern Uttar Pradesh-Bihar regions.

According to a Central Railway statement, bookings for these special trains are now open. The services will operate as Train Nos. 05093/05094, 05095/05096 and 05097/05098 between November 9 and November 13, 2025.


To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500...

Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500...

Shia Community Seeks Dedicated Karbala Land In Mumbai, Rahul Shewale Backs Demand

Shia Community Seeks Dedicated Karbala Land In Mumbai, Rahul Shewale Backs Demand

Over 1,400 Deaths At Same Spot As Mumbra Train Tragedy, Says GRP; Engineers Blamed For Negligence

Over 1,400 Deaths At Same Spot As Mumbra Train Tragedy, Says GRP; Engineers Blamed For Negligence

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road...

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road...

Palghar Crime: Man Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Nurse With Intimate Videos Under Pretext Of...

Palghar Crime: Man Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Nurse With Intimate Videos Under Pretext Of...