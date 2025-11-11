Good News For Central Line Commuters! Number Of 15-Coach Locals To Increase As Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion

Platform Expansion Work Nears Completion on 27 station | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Mumbai: The Central Railway is set to increase the number of local train train coaches to 15 as platform extension work is currently underway at 27 out of the 34 railway stations.

Report by Zee 24 Taas, the 15-coach local trains is set to run on both the Fast and Slow lines and the platform expansion work on the 27 stations is set to be completed by December 2025. The report also added that initially the currently operating 12-coach train will be converted to 15-coach, adding that, the number is set to be gradually increase in phases.

The descision comes after the passengers have been long demanding 15-coach local trains due to heavy congestion.

Which Central Railway stations Will See Platform Extension?

According to report, the stations where platform expansion work is set to be completed by December 2025 includes: Ambivli, Ambernath, Asangaon, Atgaon, Badlapur, Bhivpuri, Karjat, Khopoli, Kalwa, Kopar, Kasara, Mumbra, Palasdari, Shelu, Thakurli, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Vitthalwadi, Vasind. The report also added that expansion work on seven station including CST, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Vangni, Khadavli is currently underway.

Central Railway To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra

Central Railway announced six additional special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Chhapra in Bihar. The move aims to ease congestion and provide more travel options for passengers traveling between Maharashtra and the eastern Uttar Pradesh-Bihar regions.

According to a Central Railway statement, bookings for these special trains are now open. The services will operate as Train Nos. 05093/05094, 05095/05096 and 05097/05098 between November 9 and November 13, 2025.



