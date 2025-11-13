Thane Reports 12,465 Stray Dog Bite Cases In 10 Months As Population Surges To 70,000

Thane sees rising stray dog attacks with over 12,000 bite cases reported this year | File Photo

Thane, November 13: In the ten months from January to October in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, a total of 12,465 citizens were bitten by stray dogs. All these dog bite victims were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, as well as at the municipality's 33 health centers, according to information given by the Thane Municipal Corporation's health department.

For the past few months, the menace of stray dogs has increased significantly in Thane city, and they are targeting young children, women, and the elderly. Citizens report that incidents such as running at people while walking on the road, going on a motorcycle, running behind vehicles, and attacking in groups occur frequently.

The administration has informed that the anti-rabies vaccine is regularly available at the Thane Municipal Corporation's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and all 33 health centers. Fortunately, not a single citizen has died due to stray dog bites this year, the municipal health department clarified.

The number of stray dogs is increasing rapidly

In Thane city, which has a population of around 2.6 million, the health department estimates that the stray dog population is approximately 2 to 3 percent. There could be between 50,000 to 70,000 stray dogs in the city. Considering the reproductive capacity of dogs, approximately 250 to 300 new puppies are born every month, so their number is increasing rapidly.

Citizens urged to be vigilant

The municipality has appealed to citizens to take precautions while feeding stray dogs on the street, and if bitten by a dog, to immediately go to a health center for treatment. Information has been given that the anti-rabies vaccine is regularly available at the municipal hospital.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation To Roll Out Digital ID Cards For Stray Dogs And Cats Under ‘Pashudhan...

Average 50 to 60 bites per day

According to the records of the Municipal Corporation's health department, on average, 50 to 60 citizens per day comes for treatment of dog bite .The number of patients treated at private hospitals is different. Citizens say that the number of dog bites is increasing frequently, so the Municipal Corporation should take action to control them.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/