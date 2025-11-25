Mumbai Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Skies In South Mumbai; Mazgaon Records 'Poor' Air At 253 | Video

Mumbai Air Pollution |

Mumbai: A dense layer of smog enveloped South Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Tuesday evening, November 25, sparking fresh concerns about rising air pollution levels in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos and images showed a thick haze settling over the coastline, with smog visibly above the Arabian Sea. The reduced visibility has prompted more worry about deteriorating air quality in the area.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Colaba's Navy Nagar recorded poor category air with AQI at 223 while Mazgaon recorded AQI at 253, both in 'poor' category at 5.52 PM. The overall AQI of Mumbai is recorded at 211, according to aqi.in.

AQI Recorded In Other Mumbai Areas

According to CPCB, other areas that recorded poor quality air are: Borivali at 216, Chakala in Andheri East recorded AQI at 260,

