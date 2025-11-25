Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹22 Crore Banned Gutkha; State Mulls MCOCA Action Against Illegal Trade

FDA raids across Maharashtra lead to seizures of banned gutkha worth over Rs 22 crore | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 25: In a major crackdown, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has seized more than Rs 22 crore worth of banned gutkha and other prohibited pan masala products across Maharashtra in the past seven months. Despite repeated action, these banned items continue to enter the state from neighbouring regions, fuelling an illegal trade that remains largely unchecked.

Widespread Violations Found During FDA Raids

Although gutkha, pan masala, supari, kharra and mawa are banned statewide, their sale continues openly at many locations. Between April 1 and October 31, 2025, the FDA conducted raids on 365 shops, and prohibited products were found in 354 of them, leading to seizures worth Rs 22,17,89,914. The scale of the haul highlights the widespread smuggling and distribution network operating in the state.

Growing Concern Over Youth Addiction

Concerned about the harmful effects of these substances on schoolchildren and youth, the FDA has decided to adopt stricter measures. While manufacturing and selling gutkha are banned in Maharashtra, the products continue to flow in from other states and are often sold near schools and colleges. Despite frequent raids and criminal action, the banned items return to the market within days.

MCOCA May Be Invoked Against Illegal Trade Network

With rising addiction posing serious health risks to young people, the government is now considering invoking the MCOCA Act against individuals involved in the illegal gutkha trade.

Last week, the FDA indicated that it may book the masterminds behind this network under MCOCA. A proposal will soon be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department seeking clarity on applying the Act to those responsible for transporting and selling banned gutkha and pan masala.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Online Food Operators And Cloud Kitchens Ahead Of Christmas...

Awareness Campaigns to Be Intensified Statewide

District-level awareness campaigns will also be intensified through various departments to strengthen the fight against illegal gutkha.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/