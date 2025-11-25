Palghar News: Leopard Attacks Surge In Mokhada And Vikramgad; 2 School Children Injured In Separate Incidents

Villagers in Mokhada and Vikramgad remain on edge after two leopard attacks involving schoolchildren | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 25: Leopard-related incidents in Mokhada taluka continue to surge, with yet another frightening attack reported on Monday morning. A nine-year-old boy from Pimpalpada narrowly escaped when a leopard allegedly tried to pounce on him near his home in the Khoch Gram Panchayat area.

According to local residents, Sanket Sunil Bhoye (9) was sitting outside his house around 6 am to light a fire when a leopard, believed to have been hiding nearby, suddenly leaped over the fence and attempted to attack him.

His grandmother and other family members, who witnessed the attack, immediately screamed for help. Startled by the noise, the leopard retreated and fled within seconds, saving the young boy’s life. Sanket suffered a minor injury to his knee while running but escaped major harm.

Residents Demand Immediate Action from Forest Department

“Sanket had stepped out as he does every morning. The leopard jumped over the fence the moment it saw him,” said his uncle, Keshav Bhoye. “Thanks to everyone shouting, the animal ran away. Sanket is safe, but the entire family is terrified. The Forest Department must take urgent measures.”

Local residents say leopard sightings and attacks on livestock have increased sharply in recent weeks, heightening fear across the region. With recent incidents now targeting humans, villagers are demanding stronger intervention. Forest rangers stated they will inspect the site and plan further action.

Recent Attack on Schoolboy in Vikramgad

This incident comes just days after another alarming case in Palghar district. An 11-year-old student, Mayank Vishnu Kuvra, from Utavali Adarsh Vidyalaya in Vikramgad taluka, was attacked by a leopard while returning home through a forested path.

Mayank, who lives four kilometres from school, was walking back as usual when the leopard suddenly pounced. The animal’s grip landed on his backpack, preventing a potentially fatal injury. However, the boy sustained deep wounds on his hands from the leopard’s claws. Mayank managed to scream for help while another child accompanying him threw stones at the predator. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot, prompting the leopard to flee into the forest.

With back-to-back incidents involving children, widespread panic has gripped communities in Mokhada and Vikramgad. Residents are urging the Forest Department to deploy immediate and sustained measures before a more serious tragedy occurs.

