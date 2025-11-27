Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Absconding accused of Goharganj rape case-- Salman Khan, was recently caught in the CCTV camera, giving a fresh lead to the police. One of the footages shows him buying a cigarette from a small tea shop along National Highway 45 in Raisen.

Notably, Khan is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl on November 21. There have huge protests in Raisen since then. Thousands of people blocked the road, causing traffic jam along 14km-- stretching from Mandideep to Bhopal on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Goharganj Case: Latest Cctv Clip Shows Salman Khan, Accused Of Harassing 6-year-old Girl, Buying Cigarettes From Tea Stall At Nh 45#MadhyaPradesh #NH45 #MPNews pic.twitter.com/tiLbjhAZqM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2025

Two separate videos, captured from different locations, reportedly showed the accused after the incident.

In one video, Salman is seen wearing a blue shirt, while in another he appears in a T-shirt, purchasing cigarettes from a tea shop.

The footage was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a shop in Panjra village along National Highway 45.

Police officials said the video of him buying cigarettes is believed to be from nearly 3 3 hours after the assault.

Salman, also known as Nazar, allegedly committed the crime on the minor on November 21.

Based on the CCTV inputs, police teams are tracking his movements and conducting an extensive search. Around 20 teams have been deployed to locate the absconding accused.

Massive protest after crime

After the crime was reported, residents in Raisen’s Mandideep blocked the roads on November 24 (Monday) demanding the arrest of rape accused Salman Khan.

Police used a light lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after a standoff. Markets stayed shut for 3 consecutive days.

The protest also triggered a massive traffic jam - 14 km towards Bhopal and 7 km towards Obaidullaganj - leaving thousands of vehicles stranded for hours.