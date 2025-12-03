 VIDEO: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants In Vadodara As MS Dhoni Surprises Fans With Batting Glimpse
MS Dhoni took the internet by storm with his visit to Parul University in Vadodara on Tuesday. The former India captain spoke at the Mission Possible event and even played a few cricket shots in a video that has since gone viral. Dhoni drew a massive crowd of students and fans with chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' going viral.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni turned heads in Vadodara as he attended a private university event, drawing a massive crowd of students and fans. Thousands flocked to the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend and be part of the unique experience. Dhoni gave the audience their moment, batting and hitting a few balls on the ground.

Watching Dhoni play in the final few years has been a major crowd activity. Fans have thronged stadiums to watch the Indian cricket legend in action. To have the CSK in your own field was a dream come true for many. The World Cup winner was serenaded with chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' at the venue.

The event offered fans a rare chance to see the former skipper up close. From casual interactions to photo opportunities, Dhoni’s visit became the highlight of the day, reinforcing his status not just as a cricketing icon, but as a beloved public figure who continues to inspire generations.

His visit was a perfect blend of admiration, excitement, and inspiration, making the day unforgettable for the thousands who gathered to witness the cricketing legend in person.

