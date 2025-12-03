VIDEO: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants In Vadodara As MS Dhoni Surprises Fans With Batting Glimpse

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni turned heads in Vadodara as he attended a private university event, drawing a massive crowd of students and fans. Thousands flocked to the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend and be part of the unique experience. Dhoni gave the audience their moment, batting and hitting a few balls on the ground.

Watching Dhoni play in the final few years has been a major crowd activity. Fans have thronged stadiums to watch the Indian cricket legend in action. To have the CSK in your own field was a dream come true for many. The World Cup winner was serenaded with chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' at the venue.

The event offered fans a rare chance to see the former skipper up close. From casual interactions to photo opportunities, Dhoni’s visit became the highlight of the day, reinforcing his status not just as a cricketing icon, but as a beloved public figure who continues to inspire generations.

His visit was a perfect blend of admiration, excitement, and inspiration, making the day unforgettable for the thousands who gathered to witness the cricketing legend in person.