'Trying To Stay Strong..': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement

Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Bollywoood singer Palak Muchhal has broken silence on the postponement of Smriti Mandhana's wedding with her brother Palash. The couple were all set to tie the knot on November 23 only for a health scare to Smriti's father to result in a calling off. Palash himself was hospitalised the next day, with the wedding date postponed indefinitely.

Smriti has since removed all wedding related posts from her Instagram. Teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues ended her WBBL stint early to stay back in India and support her. Rumours of Palash being unfaithful have since been rife on social media. Palak revealed that it had been a tough time for the families and believes in positivity.

"I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong," she told Filmfare.

Mandhana played a crucial role in India's maiden Women's World Cup triumph last month. Wedding preparations were in full wing after, with even PM Narendra Modi wishing them with a letter. The families went through all the pre-wedding festivities with great pomp ad show, with photos and videos from the ceremonies going viral on social media.

Mandhana's father, Shrinivas was hospitalised on the vee of the wedding after his health deteriorated. Palash was also taken to the hospital a day later, with Smriti's manager confirming that the ceremony was indefinitely postponed. Both have since been discharged from the hospital.

Palash was then spotted in Mumbai and visited Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan ashram. Smriti has since maintained radio silence. She will return to action later this month, with India playing 5 T20Is against Sri Lanka in Vizag and Thiruvananthapuram.