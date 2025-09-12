'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Ahead of India's highly anticipated ODI series in Australia, starting this October, skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted in a focused training session, sharpening his skills and reading the conditions early. In a moment that captured his attention to detail, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler, "Kaisa hai wicket, dal ke dekha kya?" (How’s the pitch? Have you bowled on it yet?).

The brief exchange, though casual, highlights the experienced opener’s meticulous approach to preparation. While India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a strong message: India is taking the series seriously, and the skipper is leaving no detail unchecked.

With the first ODI set to be played in October, fans will be eager to see how the team adapts to Australian conditions and whether the skipper's sharp eye for pitch behavior pays off once the action begins.

'Buggi Night With Shana Log': Zaheer Khan Shares Hilarious Post Alongside Rohit Sharma & Yuvraj Singh; Check Pics

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan recently gave cricket fans a dose of nostalgia and laughter with a post on Instagram featuring batting greats Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. The three were seen together in a candid photo, enjoying what looked like a casual evening out. Zaheer’s caption, “Buggi night with Shana log”, instantly grabbed attention for its playful and humorous tone.

In the caption, “Buggi” appears to hint at a light-hearted outing or fun gathering, while “Shana log,” a colloquial Hindi term, translates to “smart or clever people.” The mix of English and Hindi added a relatable charm, making the post feel like an inside joke among old friends.

The image resonated deeply with fans, who were reminded of the trio’s on-field camaraderie during their playing days. Zaheer, Rohit, and Yuvraj have shared countless memorable moments in Indian cricket from match-winning performances to locker-room banter and this picture felt like a reunion of those cherished times.

Social media quickly lit up with comments and shares, as fans expressed joy at seeing the three together again. Many praised the easygoing friendship and natural chemistry they’ve maintained even after moving on from regular international cricket.

In an era where social media posts are often polished and curated, Zaheer’s simple yet witty update stood out. It offered a refreshing glimpse into the genuine bonds that sports can create, showing that for these legends, the spirit of friendship continues well beyond the boundary line.