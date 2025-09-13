'India Is Going To Kick Everybody's...': Zayed Khan's Bullish Statement On Asia Cup 2025's Winning Chances Goes Viral; Video

Zayed Khan (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan remains highly optimistic of Team India's chances of winning the ongoing Asia Cup trophy. Zayed called the Men in Blue a 'damn good team' and suggested that no other team stands a chance against India.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India sealed a statement nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai to open their campaign. The in-form side will face Pakistan on September 14, Sunday at the same venue, hoping to gain more momentum in their campaign.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Zayed said:

"India is going to kick everybody's you know what out of the park. I think India is a damn good team and mujhe lagta hai ki 100% India jeetne waali hai."

When asked if India is right to play against Pakistan amid all the political tensions, the 45-year-old claimed:

"Kyun nahin yaar. Sports Sports hote hain. Usme kya hai. Vahan jitne thode bahut sambandh ban sakte hain, banne do." (Why not? Sports is sports. What's in that. Whatever relations we can maintain with them, we should.)

"I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket" - Sitanshu Kotak

Despite plenty at stake in the match against Pakistan, given the tensed political climate between the two countries, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted that their focus is only on winning the match. Kotak had said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"For the players and for us. Once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and we are here to play. It will be a competitive game. An India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that. Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket. And that's what we focus on."

India had comfortably beaten Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match this year. The last T20 Asia Cup saw both sides securing one each win over one another.