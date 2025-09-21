Komal Sharma Speaks To Brother Abhishek & Shubman Gill On Video Call Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Image: Indiancricketteam/KomalSharma/Instagram

Komal Sharma, Abhishek Sharma's sister, shared a photo of herself on a video call with her brother and Shubman Gill, the vice captain of India's T20I team, on social media on Sunday, September 21. She captione dthe post “Chats with my Kiddos best part of my day.” The two are scheduled to play in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match between India and their bitter rivals, Pakistan, in Dubai later today (Sunday, September 21).

Komal is currently getting ready to get married to her fiance Lovish Oberoi. Recently she kicked off her pre-wedding festivities by performing a dance in front of family and friends during bangal ceremony. Komal shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen dancing in bridal clothes

Abhishek, Gill look to set stage on fire against Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma has given the Men in Blue quick starts, Shubman Gill has struggled with bat so far in the tournament. After three matches, Abhishek has scored 99 runs at an average of 33, with a strike rate of 225.00, including a best score of 38, and has hit 11 fours and seven sixes. In contrast, Gill has managed just 35 runs in three innings at an average of 17.50, with a strike rate of 145.83.

India topped Group A, winning all three of their games against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. The last encounter between India anad Pakistan saw Men in Blue defeat their arch rivals by 7 wickets in the Group stage game

As India begin their Super 4s campaign against Pakistan, they will look to draw confidence from their earlier group-stage clash. The two sides faced off in the sixth game of the tournament on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai. Tilak Varma scored a run-a-ball 31, while captain Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, to guide the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.